Jail scam popping up in Hood County

Last week the Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies took 11 different reports on a “jail scam,” said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The caller pretended to be the bondsman that just bonded the person out of jail and asked victims to go to a local store and buy gift cards or to wire money so they can stay out of jail, Rose said.

Several people also reportedly received a call from the suspect who claimed he was an officer of the law and became verbally abusive and made threats to the caller, according to Rose.

Anyone who receives or falls prey to one of these scams is urged to report the incident to law enforcement.