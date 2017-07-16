A Hood County News reader needs help identifying an object he and his wife purchased on a trip.

“We bought this in New Mexico about 15 years ago,” Robert Phelps said. “The lady said it was a salt cellar, but it seems too inconvenient to use for that.”

The pottery object is about 8 inches tall, circular with a right angle to the opening about the same size as the bottom of the jar. The opening has a cork in it. On the front of the otherwise white-glazed pottery piece is a painted dark blue design resembling an eagle with layers of dots over its head and branches on either side.

If you recognize this item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

If you have historical or odd items around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.

Include a city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.