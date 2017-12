On Oct. 9, a suspect entered a home on Linda Court in Indian Harbor and stole a .357 caliber revolver. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com.

