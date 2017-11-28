Investigators search for clues in gun safe theft

Investigators looking for clues to discover who stole several gun safes on Monday.

On Monday, one or more suspects entered a fenced area on Highway 377 near Tractor Supply in Granbury and took several gun safes valued at a total of approximately $2800.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com.

All tips remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000 reward.

Reports can also be made using the Crime Stoppers app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.