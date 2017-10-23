Intoxicated man charged with several felonies

About 7 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Venus Court in Sky Harbor north of Granbury because an intoxicated man was causing a disturbance, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

They discovered Travis Matthew Austin, 36, was acting strangely and had kicked in the front door of a relative’s home on Venus Court, Rose said. Austin lived on the same street, he said.

Austin is charged with third-degree felonies for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state felony, in addition to a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.