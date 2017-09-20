Intoxicated driver causes crash on FM 51, troopers say

An intoxicated driver caused a crash Tuesday afternoon on FM 51, said Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Melissa G. Mussetter, 45, of Granbury had stopped in the northbound lane to make a left turn into a private drive, he said. It was struck from behind by a 2008 Cadillac driven by Jeffery D. Pemberton, 42, of Mansfield, Gillum said.

Pemberton was not injured but was found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and taken to the Hood County Jail, Gillum said. Mussetter was transported to Lake Granbury Medical Center with possible injuries, he said.