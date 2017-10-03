International pistol tournament concludes in Cresson

SPEED AND SKILL: A shooter in the International Defensive Pistol Association US National Championship match moves through one of 16 stages at the Triple C range in Cresson. By Mary Vinson | Hood County News.

Competition pistol shooters from nine different countries sweated it out for three days in the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) US National Championship match held at Triple C Tactical Training in Cresson.

Division winners were:

Ken Park

 264.40

CCP

MA

Glenn Shelby

 228.68

CDP

DM

Shane Coley

 231.57

ESP

MA

J. Christensen

 337.41

REV

DM

BJ Norris

 252.51

SSP

MA

Shooters came from  Argentina, Austria, China, France, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Thailand and Venezuela as well as all over the U.S.

To learn more about IDPA, visit www.ctasa.club.

