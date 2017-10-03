International pistol tournament concludes in Cresson

Competition pistol shooters from nine different countries sweated it out for three days in the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) US National Championship match held at Triple C Tactical Training in Cresson.
Division winners were:
|
Ken Park
|
264.40
|
CCP
|
MA
|
Glenn Shelby
|
228.68
|
CDP
|
DM
|
Shane Coley
|
231.57
|
ESP
|
MA
|
J. Christensen
|
337.41
|
REV
|
DM
|
BJ Norris
|
252.51
|
SSP
|
MA
Shooters came from Argentina, Austria, China, France, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Thailand and Venezuela as well as all over the U.S.
To learn more about IDPA, visit www.ctasa.club.