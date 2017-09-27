International pistol contest to be held at Cresson range

Pistol shooters from around the world will test their skills in Cresson next week. The International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) will hold its US National Championship match Thursday through Saturday at Triple C Tactical Training in Cresson.

Shooters from Argentina, Austria, China, France, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Thailand and Venezuela will join US shooters for the contest, said Brian Ehrler, president of the Cross Timbers Action Shooting Association, a local IDPA club.

This is the second year Triple C hosts the championship, and people are encouraged to come out and watch. The range is located at 14333 Cleburne Highway in Cresson near Bridges Equipment. Stages will be held all day Thursday and Friday but will wrap up early on Saturday, about 3:30 p.m.