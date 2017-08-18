Inmates treated for scabies after five infected

Hood County Jail authorities are handling an outbreak of scabies among a group of inmates.

Scabies is caused by an allergic reaction to tiny mites burrowing into the skin, according to Mayo Clinic. Scabies can spread quickly through close physical contact between people.

“We found five infected in a 24-man cell yesterday (Monday) at about noon,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds. “We disinfected the entire cell to state standards with bleach and changed out all clothing and bleached the mattresses.”

The doctor is treating all 20 inmates housed in that cell, he said.