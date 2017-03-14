A Hood County jail inmate died Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday , Hood County Sheriff’s Office jailers found Angel Isaiah Hernandez, 25, of Granbury, in his cell and non-responsive, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Hernandez was transported to Lake Granbury Medical Center where he later died.

Hernandez’s family has been notified, and the case is under investigation by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy.