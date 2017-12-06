Inmate spits blood on jailers

Around 3 p.m. Monday Hood County, inmate Dennis Wayne Glenn, 31, from Granbury, was repeatedly beating his head against a cell wall causing it to bleed, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Glenn spat blood at two jailers who were trying to stop him, Rose said. Both jailers went to Lake Granbury Medical Center for treatment.

Glenn was charged with two counts of harassment of a correctional officer, a third-degree felony. He has been in jail since Sept. 22 when he was arrested by Granbury police on charges of burglary of a building, Rose said.