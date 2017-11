On Monday, Lance Allen Patterson, 30, from Corsicana, was arrested by Granbury police on a drug and weapons charge.

Patterson was book into the Hood County Jail and went through a strip search during the booking process, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. But later, Patterson was found with a needle syringe loaded with under a gram of heroin, he said.

Patterson was charged with prohibited substance in a correction facility, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.