It’s halftime in the 1A state title game, and Lipan holds a five-point lead against the Happy Cowboys, 21-16.

Two Layton Sharp three-pointers gave Lipan some momentum, but the Indians didn’t score in the final 2:47 of the second quarter.

The Cowboys beat the buzzer with a running layup at the half.

Tate Phillips leads the Indians with 7 points. Lipan has forced Happy into 10 turnovers.