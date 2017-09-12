In Wednesday’s HCN

A man who struck and killed a Granbury mother is now charged with manslaughter. Pedro Beltran bonded out after being rearrested for the increased charge on Friday. For more on this story and the victim in the crash, read “Charges upped to manslaughter.”

Also in the Sept. 13 edition:

• Not going out on a limb with trees in the square.

• Deputy known for his big heart dies during training exercise.

• Opening of water plant delayed

• City public boat ramp closed through today.

• Principal: ‘Riding labs’ build reading fluency.