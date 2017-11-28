In Wednesday’s HCN

A Hood County mother is making sure teens have gifts under the tree this Christmas, too. Mimi Kern and the Cari’s restaurant management are allowing customers to adopt teen’s from their special angel tree for the second year after learning older children of families in need often don’t receive much for Christmas.

To find out more about the program and how to help, read “A full plate: Diner strives to bring Christmas to scores of teens” on the cover of the Nov. 29 edition.

Also in the Nov. 29 edition:

• Conference Center has new manager

• Funny how things work out: Pannells’ Victorian home part of tour Friday and Saturday

• Tourney time for Lipan, Granbury basketball

• City weights GISD property gift

• Demand for transit services grows