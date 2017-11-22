In Wednesday’s HCN

Building up the community: Hood County Home Builders Association members are delivering an extra special meal to some Hood County residents today. Meals on Wheeles clients will receive a Thanksgiving meal from the builders who are taking off work to deliver the meals.

There’s plenty more holiday cheer in the Nov. 22 edition of the HCN. Here’s what else to look for:

• Lighted parade Friday, a 26-year tradition.

• Students span community for good deads.

• Trimming the tree of hope.

• Campaign supports Weekend Food for Kids.

• Free Thanksgiving meal tomorrow.

• Teacher arrested for DWI had prior DWI conviction.