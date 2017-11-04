In Saturday’s HCN

Have a poor road in your housing development? County Commissioners are planning to find ways to enforce the county’s street regulations and penalize developers that don’t follow the rules.
To find out more, read “Street smarts” in Saturday’s paper.
Also in the Nov. 4 edition:
- Testimony continues for Arizona officer who shot Granbury man
- Local races to be decided Tuesday
- County filing period will open soon
- Hood Dreams: Basketball season kicks off soon
- Exelon lawsuit could have $2.1 million impact on GISD
- Montana closes in Granbury
- Homeowner finds hotel theft suspect hiding from police