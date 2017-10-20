In Saturday’s HCN

Elections are right around the corner. We surveyed candidates for city council places about economic development and fire services. We asked school board candidates about where the district is now and what issues they felt were important for the district to address. To read their responses, check out “Candidates battle for two council seats” and “Three compete for open school post” in this Saturday’s paper.

Also in the Oct. 21 edition:

• City to consider ethics policy

• Doing the Betsy Bustle

• #MeToo: Let’s talk about sexual harassment and abuse

• The Moore, the merrier: Quarterback Kevin Moore is the key to Granbury’s offense.

• Pirate Band moves on to second round.