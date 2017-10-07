In Saturday’s HCN

A Granbury woman’s concern for her family living in Puerto Rico eclipsed the normal wedding worries. Veronica Masa Deleon and fiance Oscar Raygoza planned to marry on the island in November before Hurricane Maria knocked out power and made many of the roads accessible.

For more about Masa and her family, read the story “Puerto Rico wedding plans uncertain” in Saturday’s Hood County News.

Also in the Oct. 7 edition:

• A place to meat up: Bluff Dale cafe’s gourmet burgers aren’t just made of beef

• Library expansion another step closer

• Suicides on the rise, but will awareness increase?

• Accidental shooter alert frightens parents, students

• Golfing for a great cause