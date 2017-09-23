In Saturday’s HCN

After a nearly fatal accident earlier this year, Wendy Inga is relying on her faith, family, friends and doctors to help her return to the work she loves – giving horse-drawn carriage rides around the Granbury square. Find out more about Inga’s recover in “Along for the ride: Carriage driver’s faith carries her after near-fatal mishap.”

Also in the Sept. 23 HCN:

  • Payback: Generous people return what thief stole from Scouts
Courtesy
  • Candidates address downtown project
Mary Vinson | Hood County News
  • Service with a smile
Salvation Army
  • Grass fires highlight dangerously dry situation
  • City judge to get pay raise
  • Trooper: Drunken driver causes crash

