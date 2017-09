A Hood County man was sentenced to life in jail for murdering his landlord. Michael Jacobs beat and shot Floyd Flud to dead on June 24, 2015. For more details from the trial, pick up a paper today!

Also in the Sept. 16 edition:

• Contract awarded for $3.3 million library expansion

• United we stand

• 911 dispatch to get new equipment

• County clarifies home quarantines for rabies

• Lady Pirates blow out Crowley