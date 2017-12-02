In Saturday’s HCN

Some pets will be abandoned at the Hood County shelter this year instead of celebrating the holidays with their owners, according to Animal Control staff. Each year, dozens of pets are surrendered to the shelter by owners who don’t want to care for them over the holidays. Animals abandoned at the shelter are saddened and confused, staff said.

