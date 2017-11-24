In Saturday’s HCN

Though the filing deadline is still months away, tax talk dominated Mike Conaway’s town hall meeting held in Granbury this week. Constituents raised questions about the new tax reform law before Congress and how it would impact individuals and businesses. To read what Conaway had to say, see “Benefit to wealthy – or not at all? Conaway addresses GOP tax reform bill at Town Hall.”

Also in the Nov. 25 edition:

• Grim statistic: Death on Texas Roads every day

• Council members sworn in; Mobly named mayor pro tem

• Referee shortage: High school football refs are in high demand, but short supply