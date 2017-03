A man was arrested for using someone else’s identification documents to gain a fake ID Wednesday.

On March 8 around 3 p.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies deputies discovered Luis Fernando Bin, 33, from Guatemala had presented a driver’s license and social security number that belonged to someone else in an attempt to acquire a real driver’s license. Bin told Deputies he bought the license and social security card for $1,600, but wouldn’t give the person’s name or where he purchased them.