Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies went to Harkins Court just north of the Somervell County line for a disturbance call, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

They found Bryan Neal Finley, 39, of Tolar, had choked his 42-year-old wife during an argument they were having, according to Rose.

The victim was not seriously injured, he said, and Finley was arrested and charged with assault family violence/choking, a third-degree felony with a $7,500 bond.