Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hood County deputies responded to a disturbance in the 9400 block of Pittsburg Street in Cresson, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies discovered William Brent Cameron, 46, had pulled his 30-year-old wife off of a bed and slapped her face during an argument, Rose said.

Cameron, who lives in Cresson, was arrested and charged with family violence assault with previous conviction, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.