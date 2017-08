A group from Southside Baptist Church will be heading south Monday, Sept. 4 with baby supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Those who would like to contribute can bring diapers, wipes, formula and small baby items to the church at 910 Paluxy Road. The church is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Call 817-366-4377 for more information, or to drop off items on Saturday or after hours.