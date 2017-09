Local children’s book author and animal lover Brandy Herr and her husband, Matt, headed to Houston Wednesday in a rental truck filled with donations from Hood County residents for Hurricane Harvey’s four-legged victims. With help from her mother, Coletta Henderson, Herr, founder of the Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour, spearheaded a drive to collect various pet-related products. She did so after consulting with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Houston.