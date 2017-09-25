House fire burns for 7 hours

Hood County firefighters worked on this structure fire on Mustang Trail in Western Hills Harbor bordering Harbor Lakes Golf Course Friday afternoon. Firefighters called for more manpower to battle the blaze.http://hcnews.com/pages/updates/structure_fire_09221017/ Posted by Hood County News on Friday, September 22, 2017

All nine Hood County Volunteer Fire Department worked together to put out a house fire Friday afternoon. A fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Mustang Trail in Western Hills Harbor, said Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. The top story of the structure was destroyed, Wilson said, and the lower story sustained heat and smoke damage. The fire is still under investigation, he said, but the homeowners were not home when the fire began, he said. No one was injured and the homeowners were not home at the time, Wilson said.