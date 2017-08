As Hurricane Harvey builds strength in the Gulf Coast, the Salvation Army Rapid Response Truck is ready to answer the call. Sharon Grindstaff, president of The Salvation Army Women’s Service League of Hood County, said she is putting together a team to answer the call. She said the Rapid Response Truck is designed to rehab the first responders when there’s an incident. Grindstaff said a local team responded with the truck when tornadoes hit Canton, serving breakfast and lunch.