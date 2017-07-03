On the first anniversary of the Dallas ambush that killed five law enforcement officers, the state of Texas will observe the first Fallen Officers Day.

Hood County will mark the day, created by the Texas Legislature, with a dinner and auction benefiting the Hood County Law Enforcement Benevolent Fund for Injured Officers and Families for Fallen Officers. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Pavilion at Plaza East, 121 Cleveland Road in Granbury, behind Grumps. Tickets for the dinner, catered by Grumps, are $15 each. To purchase, call 817-771-5004 or 817-894-9083.

Funds will be donated to the benevolent fund managed by the sheriff’s office to aid officers and their families in the event of an injury or death, said Michael Musselman, event organizer. Two rifles engraved in honor of the two Hood County officers who died in the line of duty will be auctioned and raffled off.