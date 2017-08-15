Hood County man indicted for sexual abuse of a child

A Hood County man has been indicted on seven sexual abuse of a child charges.

David Marin Tijerina, 29, of Indian Harbor, was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child. Indictments are formal charges.

If he is convicted of the most serious charge, continuous sexual abuse of a child, Tijerina would receive a sentence of between 25 and 99 years in prison, said District Attorney Rob Christian.

Tijerina remains in the Hood County Jail on a $100,000 bond.