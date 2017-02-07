Callan Nix, a third-grader at Tolar Elementary, and Bryce Farmer , a Tolar High School senior, were alternately busy and waiting in Cattle Barn 3 last Wednesday as they awaited their trip into the ring with their steers to be sorted into classes. Nix showed on Thursday, Farmer on Friday.

There is a lot to learn about preparing a steer for the Fort Worth Stock Show where cattle are shown with “hair on” instead of with their hair shaved very short or “slick,” Farmer said. The steers have to be carefully clipped, washed, thoroughly dried, fluffed and then styled. That can take two to three hours, he said.

“How he looks reflects back on me,” Farmer said.

Nix said the day to day responsibility is just as big.

“It’s pretty fun, but pretty hard at the same time,” she said. “Getting out every day to wash them and get they tied up is hard.”

Emily Brite placed in the market lamb show – first, third, fifth, sixth and ninth. She also had the Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe and the Champion Southdown Ewe in the Junior Breeding Show.

Channing Wescott placed 12th with her goat.

Allison Otwell placed ninth with her goat.

Brad Winn was 18th with his goat.