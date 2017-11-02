Homeowner finds hotel theft suspect hiding from police

On Tuesday, a property owner prevented a suspect, Trace Lee, 27, of Granbury, from fleeing until Granbury police arrived, said Lieutenant Russell Grizzard.

The chase began Tuesday when Granbury police officers were informed of a theft that occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Pearl Street. When police caught up to them, Lee fled on foot into the woods, Grizzard said.

The other two suspects were Kimberly Hall, 31, of Granbury, and James Pugh, 30, of Arlington, he said.

Lee is charged with state jail felonies for evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He is also charged with misdemeanors for theft of more than $100 but less than $750 and criminal mischief more than $750 but less than $2,500. He also had a parole violation warrant. His bond was set at $12,500.

Hall was charged with felonies for hindering apprehension of a known felon, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. She is charged with misdemeanors for theft of more than $100 but less than $750 and criminal mischief more than $750 but less than $2,500. Her bond was set at $38,500.

Pugh was charged with a state jail felony for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.