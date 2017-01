History presentations continue at the Hood County Library, 222 N. Travis St. for kids from 5 to 75. Episode 4 features George Whitefield, The Freedom Trail, Granary Burial Ground, Old State House, Faneuil Hall, U.S. Constitution. Presentations are at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 and again Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mike McMahon, 817-894-0370.