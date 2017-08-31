Here’s the latest on gas availability

Late Thursday afternoon, managers of Kroger, H-E-B and Brookshire’s gave this report on the supply at their gas pumps:

Kroger: Assistant Manager Jason Pearson said the store’s pumps have only Premium gasoline, which they are selling at $2.89 per gallon. A delivery was received Thursday afternoon, but was already gone by the time the HCN spoke to Pearson shortly before 5 p.m. He said he does not know when the next delivery will arrive. “All that’s up in the air right now,” he said.

H-E-B: Manager Bubba Subialdea said the gas pumps are currently completely out of gas and it is not known when the next delivery will be. “They’re working as hard as they can to get trucks here,” he said. Before the tanks ran dry, Regular gasoline was being sold at the H-E-B pumps at $2.49 per gallon.

Brookshire’s: The store manager said they have gas, but don’t know how long the supply will last or when the next delivery is expected.