The Granbury Optimist Club’s annual banquet is Thursday, April 6 at the Granbury Resort Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St.

With the theme “Reaching New Heights,” the event runs from 6 – 9 p.m. and includes dinner and auctions. Special auction items include a one-of-a-kind painting by Mike Tabor, bronze by Scott Myers and a week in Cozumel. For ticket availability, call Morris Duree at 817-475-7020.