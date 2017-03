Fort Worth Botanic Garden Senior Horticulturist Steve Huddleston will give tips on residential landscape design during the Wednesday, March 15, meeting of the Lake Granbury Master Gardeners. The public is invited to the free event. The lecture begins at 1 p.m. in Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St., Granbury. Huddleston is author of “Easy Gardens for North Central Texas and Easy Container Gardens.”