Then and now: A few Tolar seniors paid a special visit to the teacher who started their educational journey and is currently preparing for her new class of youngsters. Read more about their special meeting in this Saturday’s Hood County Newspaper.

You can also find these stories in the Aug. 26 edition.

• Council member threatens to sue the city over daughter’s wedding: Granbury city council members and city management are still battling over how a dispute between a council woman and the city was settled. The city paid to move the wedding to a new venue and donated decorations.

• The preliminary work is underway to widen Fall Creek Highway: Road work will begin in the fall, according to TxDOT officials.

• Granbury woman killed in crash near Cresson: Charlotte Fott, 75, died in a crash that injured three other people. Find out more here.