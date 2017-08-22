Heads up: what to read in Aug. 23 edition

The national struggle over monuments to the Confederate cause has reached Granbury. Two groups are circulating dueling petitions to remove and keep the General Hiram B. Granbury statue in the court house square. Find the full story in Wednesday’s paper or online with a subscription.

Also find these and much more online and in the August 23 edition:

• The River, part 2, continues the examination of poverty in Hood County as well as the resilience of individuals and communities inside.

• Granbury joins eclipse frenzy. Students, parents and scientists alike were gazing skyward on Monday.

• Sports: Home turf wasn’t enough for the Lady Pirates volleyball team in the weekend contest. Stay up to date online or in print.