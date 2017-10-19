Harvest Moon Festival of the Arts brings artists to town this weekend

You can view original art, meet the artists and watch them create new works during the Harvest Moon Festival of the Arts on the square. Granbury artist Cynthia James is coordinating the festival. “I am a huge fan of public art, and in its own way, that is what this festival is. The public can come to the square and enjoy art for free,” James said. Harvest Moon Festival of the Arts takes place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special activities are planned for children.