Ever wanted to see an amateur radio operator in action? Now you can.

On Saturday, the Hood County Amateur Radio Club will be hosting Field Day from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Acton Nature Center as part of the nation-wide event. The Hood County Amateur Radio Club will be there to answer questions, meet friends and even let people get on the air.

The Acton Nature Center is located at 6825 Smoky Hill Court in Granbury.The Hood County Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting is held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Hood County Emergency Operations Center at 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive in Granbury.