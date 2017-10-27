Halloween fun for little ones at Saturday’s GranScary

Haunted House Director Larry Jones feels that GranScary’s haunted house at the Reunion Grounds (641 Reunion Court) is too scary for younger kiddoes, but the fundraiser for Hood County Christmas for Children will provide fun for little ones Saturday evening. “Scaredy-Cat” tours with lights on will be given from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and there will be a Trunk or Treat event, costume contest, cake walk, Halloween photo-op and kiddie maze offered during that time at no additional charge. Tickets for the haunted house are $15 each. “Regular” tours of the haunted house will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Tickets for hayride tours of the nearby City Cemetery are $5 each.