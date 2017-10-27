Halloween activities all over town

Fall activities and Halloween events are scheduled from now through Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Granscary, trunk or treat events, fall festivals and candy on the square will attract costumed characters ready for fun.

Friday, Oct. 27

Granscary: Regular tours from 8 – 11 p.m. at Granbury Reunion Grounds, 641 Reunion Court. Proceeds benefit Christmas for Children. Haunted house is $15, hayride cemetery tour is $5. Ticket sales end at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Fall festival at the historic Cresson School, 9304 Pittsburg St., 9:30 a.m. to noon, includes cake walk, talent show, live music, children’s activities, brisket lunch, live auction and museum tours. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic school. Sign up for talent show by emailing [email protected]

Saturday, Oct. 28

Trunk or Treat at Granbury Nissan from noon to 4 p.m. Includes cookout, free family photos in your costumes, $250 first prize for costume contest, bounce house and more.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Granscary: “Scaredy-Cat” tours with lights on from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Regular tours from 8 – 11 p.m. at Granbury Reunion Grounds, 641 Reunion Court. Proceeds benefit Christmas for Children. Haunted house is $15, hayride cemetery tour is $5. Ticket sales end at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stowaways Spooktacular Carnival, Haunted Forest, hayrides and Halloween maze, children’s Friendly Forest 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Haunted Forest 7 to 11 p.m., half price coupons with early purchase $5 =10 coupons, concessions are cash only, purchase through a Stowaway or email

[email protected] Tickets also available at Acton Middle School and Granbury Middle School during lunch.

Monday, Oct. 30

Granscary: Regular tours from 8 – 11 p.m. at Granbury Reunion Grounds, 641 Reunion Court. Proceeds benefit Christmas for Children. Haunted house is $15, hayride cemetery tour is $5. Ticket sales end at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Granscary: Regular tours from 8 – 11 p.m. at Granbury Reunion Grounds, 641 Reunion Court. Proceeds benefit Christmas for Children. Haunted house is $15, hayride cemetery tour is $5. Ticket sales end at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Square merchants will hand out candy to kids wearing costumes beginning at 3 p.m. Ends at 5 or whenever the candy runs out.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Actoberfest at Acton Baptist Church, 3500 Fall Creek Highway, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., free food, candy and games.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick or Treat at Lake Granbury Medical Center, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the pavilion parking lot by the hospital. All children must be accompanied by an adult.