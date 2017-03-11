A Hood County resident was arrested for deadly conduct and several other charges on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., Granbury Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of North Crockett Street, according to Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto. Hood County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle driven by Lucas Thiago Viveiros Silva at the corner of West Rucker and North Travis about 4 blocks away, he said.

Marijuana, a multi-colored glass pipe containing residue and emitting an odor of burned marijuana, a gun and two shell casings were in Silva’s vehicle. He was transported to the Hood County Jail and booked in on deadly conduct – discharge firearm, unlawful carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.