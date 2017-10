The Granbury Theatre Company will present a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. Performances of “Frank and Liza” will be at 7:30 p.m. that Saturday and at 6:30 and 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets for the Saturday and early Sunday shows range from $35-$50. Tickets for the 10 p.m. show on New Year’s Eve range from $50-$75. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 817-579-0952 or visit the GTC’s website.