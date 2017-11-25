Grim statistic: Death on Texas roads every day

Burying a child is something a parent can move past only with God’s help, said Scott and Lori Dix of Granbury.

Their middle daughter Alyssa died in an auto accident only days after her 16th birthday on Feb. 27, 2008. Scott said Alyssa was going to an Acton church choir practice with her sisters. It had been raining so the road was slick when they took a curve on FM 167. The car fishtailed and struck a pizza delivery truck before hitting a tree.

God was with them, the Dixes believe, sending a friend to be the first responder to comfort them when he delivered the news their middle child had died almost immediately. He was also there during the long months of grieving, they said.

The Dixes are just one of thousands of Texas families mourning the loss of a family member in auto accidents. At least one person has died on Texas roadways every day since Nov. 7, 2000, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

In an effort to end this grim 17-year milestone, TxDOT is continuing its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminding drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and take personal responsibility behind the wheel.

According to TxDOT records, 15 people died in vehicle accidents in Hood County in 2016. Five of the crashes were caused by intoxicated drivers with speed-related crashes causing two deaths. Distracted driving, work zone accidents and commercial vehicle accidents each had one fatality that year.