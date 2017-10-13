Grief support group forms

After the stillbirth of her daughter Ruby Grace, Karen Sue Blaize said loss support groups helped her cope with the grief. Once she moved to Tolar from out of state, she looked for a similar group in Hood County, but when she found none, she decided to start her own.

The group will hold its first meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Hood County YMCA at 1475 James Rd.

The group will meet twice a month:

– first Thursdays at 9 a.m. and

– third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Men and women in all stages of grief after losing a child during pregnancy or infancy will meat to support each other and share methods for coping with grief, she said.

“There is no marked path for figuring out how to navigate this,” Blaize said.