Starting a New Life begins its next session Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Education Building.
Now in its 20th year, Starting a New Life ministry of grief support has helped people who have lost a loved one to death. This is a God-centered ministry that is non-denominational. For more information please call Phillis or Bill Brewer at 817-573-8915.
Grief support group begins Sunday sessions
