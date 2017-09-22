Grass fires highlight dangerously dry situation

Hood County may be under a burn ban soon if drought conditions continue, Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index index measures daily water balances, Wilson explained. At the beginning of the month, the county average was 297. Now, it is 465. When the index reaches 575, he usually asks the Commissioners Court for a burn ban.

As the index increased, so have the number of grass fires, Wilson said. Dry conditions make the smallest spark a danger, he said. Anyone planning to light a fire should call the fire marshal’s office at 817-579-3335 for current conditions and warnings, Wilson suggested.